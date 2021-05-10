First female police laid to rest

Funeral of the first female police in Ghana

On Friday, 7th May 2021, the Police Administration joined the family of General Sargent Rosamond Asiama Nkansah (RTD), the first woman to be enlisted into the Ghana Police Service, to pay their last respect as she was laid to rest.

The burial service was held at the Police Inter-denominational Church at the Police Depot in Accra. The service was officiated by Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church, Rt. Rev Felix O. Annancy with DCOP Very Rev. Fr. George Arthur, Chaplain of the Police Catholic Church moderating.



In his sermon, Rt. Rev Felix O. Annancy reminded mankind that they have a life span on earth; each moment must be lived with the view of making a positive impact while on earth.



Some members of the Police Management Board present at the burial ceremony were Director-General/CID, COP Mr. Isaac Ken Yeboah, who represented the Inspector-General of Police; the Director-General/Private Security Operations, COP Mr. Alphonse Adu-Amankwaah; Director-General/ Welfare, COP Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwaah Addo-Danquah, Director-General/Technical, COP Mr. Samuel Monney and the Chief Staff Officer, ACP Mr. Joseph Owusu-Ansah. Executives and members of the Retired Police Officers Association were also present in their numbers in addition to other serving senior and junior Police Officers.



Sargent Nkansah was enlisted into the Gold Coast Police Force on 1 September 1952 at the age of 22. She was enlisted first together with 11 other women and was made their leader. This was at a time policewoman were not allowed to marry or get pregnant; contrary to this directive, they were compelled to resign.

Before her resignation, she petitioned the government to allow policewomen to marry and have children, and also to reinstate those who resigned for the purpose of raising families. The petition was accepted and the condition that prevented women from serving long on the force, due to marriage and pregnancy was abolished.



She resigned on 16 May 1958. After her resignation, she taught at St. John's Grammar School from 1961 to 1964. She joined the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation in 1965 and headed the School broadcasting programs for a year.



She retired from active service in 1999 to primarily focus on writing books. She also translated words in her book (Octagon) into foreign and local languages.



Seargent Nkansah died on February 20, 2021. She was 91.