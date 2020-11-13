First free SHS WASSCE results outshine 2019 batch – WAEC

SHS students

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released provisional results of candidates who sat for the WASSCE in 2020 in Ghana, showing a massive improvement as compared to the 2019 batch.

“The provisional results indicate that there were improvements in the performance of candidates at Grades A1 to C6 in English language and Mathematics (Core) in 2020 as compared to 2019,” WAEC said in a statement.



In a breakdown, WAEC said for English Language the pass rate was 48.96% in 2019 as against 57% in 2020. Also, in Mathematics (Core) the pass rate was 65.31% in 2019 to 65.71% in 2020, making it the best result in Ghana since 2015, per the analysis.



The Free SHS has been a flagship programme of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since it took power in 2017. Through it over one million students have gained access to education for free.

Below is WAEC’s full statement:



