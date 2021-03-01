First jab! UNICEF Ghana commends Akufo-Addo for vaccine ‘leadership’

President Akufo-Addo receives historic COVAX vaccine

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, UNICEF, local office has hailed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for showing leadership by receiving the first shot of coronavirus vaccines in the country.

“We commend H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, and H.E. the First Lady, Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo, for leading by example and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.



“As H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo said, "It is important that I set the example to show you that the vaccine is safe," UNICEF wrote in a social media post.



It was accompanied by the first couple at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra going through the modalities to receive their first shot of AstraZeneca vaccines.

The vaccines were delivered to Ghana under the WHO-led equitable vaccine facility, COVAX platform. In all, Ghana received 600,000 doses; the first African country to receive COVAX doses.



President Akufo-Addo became the first person to also receive a COVAX jab globally. A second shot is expected in about two months, it is not known as yet whether the president will take that shot too publicly.