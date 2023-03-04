15
First photos from Christian Atsu’s one-week celebration

Atsu One Week 11 Images of Atsu at the one week celebration

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The one-week observation for the late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, is being held today, March 4, 2023, at the Adjigano Astroturf in Accra.

Christian Astu was trapped in the February 6, 2023, earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria.

After a 12-day search, his remains were found under the rubble on February 18, before being transported to Ghana, arriving on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from Istanbul, the capital city of Turkey.

GhanaWeb’s team at the one-week celebration of the Ghanaian football legend have captured some captivating audio-visuals for the event.

Below are some of the audio-visuals from Christian Atsu’s one-week celebration



















IB/OGB

