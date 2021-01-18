First term arrogance towards media must stop – Gabby to new ministers, deputies

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, a leading NPP member

Leading Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has expressed worry over the fact that Ministers under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term failed to speak regularly for the government.

According to him, the failure to communicate was one of the reasons the party suffered during its campaign and the elections in 2020.



He indicated that currently, the media is a bigger part of the governance process and it’s imperative that Ministers and their Deputies make it a point to communicate for the government they are representing in order to keep the people informed about government business.



However, Ministers and their Deputies to Gabby Asare Otchere Darko were too big or too busy to communicate for the government.

Going forward, he believes that this will stop and people who will be appointed as Ministers and Deputies will take advantage of the media to communicate for the government that appointed them.



“A big part of governance, especially in our very media-vibrant environment, is for ministers and their deputies to regularly speak for govt. Sadly, too many were either too big or too busy to be heard. Hopefully, this will change,” he said.