Fish out killers of Legon law professor - NDC Communicator

The late Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh

Communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Eric Sosu has charged the police to do their best to bring the perpetrators of the murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, a Senior Lecturer of the University of Ghana Law Faculty.

Describing the murder as wicked and evil, the NDC communicator commiserated with the family but charged the police to conduct a professional job in bringing the offenders to book.



The police have arrested four persons to assist in the investigation into the death of the lecturer.



The four, all workers at his residence, are Christian Pobee, 32, cleaner; Isaac Botchwey, 41, houseboy; James Nana Womba, 26, cleaner; and Adams Mensah Mansur, 52, gardener.

The body of the law lecturer was discovered in his residence on Saturday morning lying in a pool of blood, with his hands tied behind him and his body bearing cuts all over.



The crime scene investigations team from the Criminals Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has since launched investigations into the circumstances of his murder.



Reacting to this, Mr. Eric Sosu said the offenders had no right to kill the law professor and must be fished out from where ever they are hiding.

