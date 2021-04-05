Fisheries C’ssion begins probe into dead fish at Osu Castle beach

According to the Commission, initial observation shows no wound or lesions on the bodies of the fis

The Fisheries Commission says it has begun investigations into the incident of dead fish at the Osu Castle Beach in Accra.

According to the Commission, initial observation shows no wound or lesions on the bodies of the fish.



“Information got to Fisheries Commission yesterday, April 3, 2021, in the evening, about fish mortalities sighted at the Osu Castle Beach. A team from the Fish Health Unit and the Fisheries Scientific Survey Division of the Fisheries Commission was dispatched to the area. Upon arrival at the beach the team noticed that there were dead small pelagic and demersal fishes at the shore.



“Initial observation of the fishes showed no wound /lesions on their bodies. It is to be noted that after two to three days of death of an animal pathological signs change. Samples of the fish were collected on ice to be examined critically in the laboratory,” the Commission said in a statement Sunday.

"The statement added: “Sea water samples have also been collected at the beach in the Korle Klottey District in the Greater Accra Region. Examinations will be carried out on the fish gills and other histological examinations will equally be conducted to ascertain any pathological cause.



"The sea water samples collected will be analysed for physical, chemical and other biological parameters. The colour of the sea and temperature are normal. We assure everyone that we are working hard to ascertain the actual cause of mortality of the fish”.