Fisheries ministry drops plan to award 2021 Best Fish Farmer house, citing financial constraints - Report

Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hawa Koomson

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has opted out of awarding the Best Fish Farmer with a house, attributing the decision to financial constraints.

This revelation surfaced in the report presented by the Committee on Agric and Cocoa Affairs during discussions on the 2024 budget estimates for the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.



According to the report, the minister informed the committee that the 2-bedroom house awarded to the 2021 Best Fish Farmer is still under construction due to delays in the release of budgetary allocations. adding that the award of a house has been scrapped.



"Also, the Ministry has abandoned the decision of awarding the Best Fish Farmer with a house because of financial constraints," the report contained.

Explaining the delay in fulfilling the promise to the Best Farmer on the floor of the House, the minister, Hawa Koomson, highlighted that an investigation into the winner's eligibility took about a year but has since been completed.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE