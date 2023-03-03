5
Fisherman, 60, stabbed to death by thief at Apam

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 60-year-old popular fisherman, Kwame Panin has been stabbed to death by a thief at Gomoa Apam in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region.

The incident happened on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, around 1:30 PM.

Information gathered by Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan revealed that the deceased sent her niece to go and withdraw money from his wallet at a mobile money vendor shop.

On her way, the little girl was attacked by three thieves.

They snatched the phone from the girl and took to their heels, but unfortunately for them, one of their mobile phones fell on the ground while they were running.

The girl picked up the thief’s phone, went home, and told his father what happened.

About twenty minutes later, the thief interestingly came to the girl’s house to demand his mobile phone which fell down.

The deceased fisherman and his niece then attempted to get him arrested and send him to the police at Apam.

During the struggle, the suspected thief pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed the deceased in the chest multiple times leaving him in a pool of blood.

The victim was rushed to the Apam Government Hospital but died shortly after arrival.

The body of the deceased has been kept in the Apam Government Hospital Mortuary.

Police have commenced an investigation and are on a manhunt for the thieves.

