Fisherman dies on Winneba waters

The deceased was working in a Winneba marine waters

A 59-year fisherman, on Thursday, February 18, met his untimely death after suddenly collapsing into the fishing vessel he was working on in Winneba marine waters during a fishing expedition.

Chief Superintendent Samuel Asiedu Okanta, Winneba Divisional Police Commander, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the incident happened around 1300 hours.



He said the deceased identified as Eric Abeiku Eshun, captain of Maranatha fishing vessel from Tema, was with an eight-member crew who reported the incident to the police.



According to Chief Superintendent Okanta, the crew set off from Tema on Wednesday, February 17 at dawn and headed towards Winneba and about 0500hrs on Thursday, while they were vigorously fishing, the deceased suddenly stopped working and later fell down motionless.

He stated that all efforts by the crew to revive him failed and had to bring the body ashore to Winneba.



Chief Superintendent Okanta, said the body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital in Accra mortuary for preservation and further action.