Fishermen attacked after being mistaken for murderers at Assin Andoe

The timely intervention of the police saved the life of the helpless fisherman

Three Young men who went on a fishing expedition in River Ochi between Assin Andoe and Assin Besease esccaped death by a whisker after a mob attacked them.

The injured trio are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in Assin Fosu, Manso, and Anyinabrim after sustaining various degrees of injuries.



The victims, Kojo Brefo, Yakubu Ampiah, and “Liefo” were suspected of holding a Fertilizer sack containing two heads of human beings at Assin Besease.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that a yet-to-be-identified person announced in the community that the victims had killed some children and had put their heads in a sack and ran into the bush leaving their vehicle behind.



Alarmed by the information, the angry Youth in both Assin Andoe and Assin Besease mobilized to pursue the supposed murderers in the bush.



The crowd met the victims’ vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra with number GN-7627-13 parked by the roadside some few meters from River Ochi at Andoe and started vandalizing the windscreens with clubs and other objects.



They proceeded to arrest the victims near the river while fishing and gave them sound beatings with sticks, clubs, and other offensive weapons in an attempt to lynch them.

The timely intervention by police officers led by the Assin South District Police Commander, ASP Robert Kyeremeh saved the lives of the hapless-looking fishermen even though some of them had their ribs broken while another suffered bruises all over his body.



They were then rushed to the hospitals for medical attention.



But the human heads that the residents claimed were contained in the sack, turned out to be fishing nets and stones when the police opened them.



Residents in the Assin enclave are wide awake following recent ritual murder cases recorded in the area in which some body parts of the victims were removed.



The police cautioned the public against false alarms, causing fear and panic, and instant justice as it is considered a serious crime in the country.



Meanwhile, no arrest has been made as police commence investigation into the incident