Fishermen want closed season extended beyond one month - Hawa Koomson

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has said that instead of the existing one-month closed season for fishing in Ghana, a number of fisherfolk have called for an extension.

She explained that what seems like a month-long season is in practice, much shorter due to some practical factors.



She explained that for this reason, the fisherfolk have been pushing for a revision of the length of period so that it allows them effectively get the results intended from the closed seasons.



“Originally, if you look at the way we observe the closed season, it’s not even up to a month because when the moon sets, they don’t go fishing, because they are not able to get fish.



“So, implementing one month closed season is basically just two weeks, and some of them are calling that if we could extend the number of months of observing the closed season,” she said.



Mavis Hawa Koomson, who is also the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, was speaking at the National Blue Economy Summit in Accra.

She also said that the closed season is being extended to some six other African countries within the West African regional block.







