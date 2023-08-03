Fishing activities resume in Volta region after closed season

File photo

Source: GNA

Torgbi Seth Agbo Kedey, the Deputy Volta Regional Chief Fisherman, has said fishers were happy to be back to work “after what seemed like a decade without an alternative source of livelihood.”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Togbi Kedey said although there were some reports of violations of the directive in parts of the region, the general compliance and support given by the fisherfolk was commendable.



Fishing activities have resumed in the Volta region following the month-long observance of the 2023 fishing closed season.



Fisherfolk across the country have had to hang their nets in compliance with the closed season directive by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD).



Per the MoFAD directive, canoe and inshore fishers observed the closed season between July 1 and 31, while industrial trawlers would observe it from July 1 to August 31.



The Deputy Volta Regional Chief Fisherman commended the government for the initiative, which he observed, would help in hauling in bumper catches and an increase in incomes to the fishers.

He called on the fishers to continue to abide by all the by-laws governing fishing activities as contained in the Fisheries Act of the country.



Narbi Alordo, Chief Fisherman for Denu Landing Beach also praised MoFAD for the closed season initiative and expressed hope that the fisherfolk would witness bumper catches and maximize their profits for improved livelihoods.



He was grateful for the food items and fishing gear provided for the fishers during the closed season by the government, which he said went a long way to reduce the financial constraints associated with the closed season.



Alordo appealed to the government to supply the fisherfolk with subsidized outboard motors and other fishing gear to enable them to improve their activities to serve the needs of the population.



In Ghana, the observance of the closed season is in accordance with Section 84 of the Fisheries Act, 2002 (Act 625).

This year’s fishing closed season was the seventh edition since the initial implementation in 2015.



Closed season, also known as biological rest period or no-harvesting period, is the halting of fishing activities during the spawning period of fish stocks when the fishes are most productive.



It also allows the fish a chance to lay their eggs towards the replacement of the lost population due to fishing and other natural causes.



Closed seasons are observed globally as a way of reducing fishing pressure on stocks and are considered one of the key fisheries management measures to help protect fish stock and increase their population.