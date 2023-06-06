Fishmongers at Axim appeal to John Mahama to reappoint Prof Naana as his 2024 running mate

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Source: Obed Koranteng, Contributor

Some NDC fishmongers at Axim in the Nzema East District of the Western Region of Ghana have appealed to their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to reappoint Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 general elections.

As the opposition NDC has elected its flagbearer and parliamentary candidates nationwide, ahead of the 2024 general election, the choice of the running mate has become a major activity for John Mahama to make.



In the 2020 general elections, John Mahama choose Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate.



But the NDC fishmongers in Axim in the east capital of the Western Region, however, think the best person to partner with John Mahama is Professor Naana.

Addressing a press conference, one of the fishmongers, who is also a branch women's organiser, Mavis Kwoffie, said that Professor Jane stands tall among any other person who might be appointed as the running mate for John Mahama and the NDC.



She added that the surest bet for John Mahama to win the next general elections is to appoint professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 general elections.