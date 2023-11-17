Fitch Solution, EIU predict win for Mahama in 2024

Former President and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Two UK-based research firms have predicted a win for former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 General elections.

The firms making this projection are the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and Fitch Solutions, according to a myjoyonline.com report.



In the news report, the EIU attributed the potential change to factors such as declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and inadequate public services in Ghana.



Fitch Solutions, in a similar vein, anticipates that the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) tenure is unlikely to continue, predicting that former President Mahama will secure victory in the swing regions with a substantial margin, obtaining nearly 48% compared to Vice President Bawumia's projected 29%.



In support of their predictions, Fitch Solutions company, incorporated data from Global Info Analytics alongside their proprietary data.



This data analysis places the NDC ahead of the NPP in key regions, including the Volta and Oti Regions, the three Northern Regions, and the Akan regions, making it unlikely for the ruling NPP to retain power after the 2024 election

