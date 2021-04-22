Five Ghanaians arrested in UAE for trafficking marijuana

One person has already been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

Ghana’s consulate in Dubai has advised persons travelling to the United Arab Emirates to be vigilant when accepting parcels to be delivered to others following the arrest of five persons for attempting to traffic Marijuana.

In a statement, Ghana’s consulate in Dubai said in some cases, most persons had no clue the drugs were in the packages given to them. The statement added the drugs were mostly hidden in food items and nicely packaged to be delivered to other persons in Dubai.



According to the statement, one person has already been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for carrying drugs to the UAE.

The consulate urged Ghanaians travelling to the UAE to never accept parcels meant for others without first ascertaining the contents of the parcel.