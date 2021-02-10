Five contestants vie for Bono slot of Council of State

Member of the Council of State

Five illustrious sons of the Bono Region have filed their respective nominations to contest the membership of the Council of State.

The election being organised by the Electoral Commission (EC)for the 16 Regions is slated for Friday, February 12, 2021.



The contestants include a traditional ruler, Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, aged 66, an Economist and Development Planner who holds a Master of Science degree and 65-year old Dr George Adjei Henne, an educationist and Lecturer.

The other nominees are 77-year-old Mr Kwadwo Agyenim-Boateng, a veteran Journalist with a tertiary education certificate, Mr Dominic Adu-Gyimah, aged 42, a teacher by profession with Bachelor of Education degree and Mr Kwabena Boahen, an Agronomist, aged 39 with Bachelor of Science Qualification.



Mr Frank Nunoo, the Bono Regional Director of the EC told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on Tuesday in Sunyani that 24 voters, two each from the six Municipal six District Assemblies in the region would converge at the Sunyani Municipal Assembly to elect one of them.