Five immigration officers interdicted for allowing foreigners illegal entry at Aflao

Their action is said to be in contravention of Section 52(1) of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573)

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has interdicted five officers serving at the Aflao Sector Command in the Volta Region.

The five were interdicted with immediate effect, a circular sent to all controls within the Service said.



They are alleged to have been involved in the facilitation of illegal entries of foreign nationals through unapproved routes in the Aflao Sector Command.



It is also said to be in breach of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive on the closure of all borders.



The officers are Assistant Inspectors Isaac Ahiafor Agbeyenyega and Sarah Adubea, ICOs Juliana Anning and Jennifer Owusu-Ansah as well as R.O Joyce Nketia.



“While on interdiction, you would be entitled to two-thirds (2/3) of your salary,” the circular informed the officers.

