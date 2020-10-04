Five more arrested over invading police stations and stealing of AK 47 rifles

The Police have picked up five more persons who allegedly invaded two police stations in the Volta Region

They are; Bright Sosu, Desmond Sosu, Richard Doglo Ametefe, Benjamin Kpelive and Raphael Tettevi.



Accused who have no legal representation, have been charged with three counts of conspiracy, stealing, participation in campaign of a prohibited Organization namely Western Togoland and causing unlawful damage.



Their charges were read out and explained to them.



The court presided over by Mrs Rosemary Baah Torsu however preserved their pleas and remanded to police custody to reappear on October 13.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare prayed the court to remand the accused pending further investigations.

Prosecution led by ASP Asare said the accused persons were residents and natives of Apepe, Battor and Volo in the Volta region and they are also members of a prohibited organization namely Western Togoland also in the Volta region.



ASP Asare said on September 25, this year, accused together with others numbering over 20, armed themselves with offensive weapons such as cutlasses and guns and besieged the Aveyime and Mepe Police stations respectively.



According to the prosecutor, the accused persons attacked the charge offices of these stations, overpowered few personal on duty and thus vandalised property such police vehicles, computers, office furniture worth GH¢50,000.00



Prosecution said they further broke into armoury of the Police Stations and made away with 10 AK47 rifles.



The accused fled from the scene on board police vehicle amidst firing to ward off the community.

Prosecution said later, the accused abandoned the police vehicle.



According to prosecution, on September 29 and 30, this year, the accused persons were arrested based on Police intelligence at Volo, Apepe and Battor in the Volta Region.



Prosecution said efforts were underway to arrest accused persons, accomplices to retrieve the stolen AK 47 rifles.