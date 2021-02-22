Five oldest ministerial nominees by President Akufo-Addo

Minister of Food and Agriculture-designate Owusu Akoto Afriyie

Amid calls for the engagement of the youth in governance are appeals for the retention of some experienced figures.

The justification for such calls is the acknowledgement of the experience of the older persons and institutional knowledge which they obtained by virtue of their long stay within the public service space.



The second term of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration has a blend of sectoral ministers who pass for the description of ‘old folks’ and some younger ones.



Last week GhanaWeb chronicled the five youngest ministerial nominees and today we focus on the five oldest.



Owusu Afriyie Akoto



The Minister of Food and Agriculture-designate is the oldest among the 30 ministerial nominees who are undergoing vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Born on October 19, 1949, Owusu Akoto Afriyie will turn 72 later this year.



In the first term, he served in the same role and has retained his position. On Friday, February 19, 2021 he underwent vetting and faced questions over the cost of food in the country and the success of the One-District-One-Factory initiative among a range of other issues.



Amoako Atta



Second on the list of ‘oldies’ is the Minister-nominee for Roads and Highways. He has been the head of that sector since 2017 and looks set to continue barring an unlikely rejection by Parliament.



A career lawyer and consultant, Kwesi Amoako Atta was born on August 5 1951 and will mark his 70th birthday in the eighth month of the year. He doubles as the Member of Parliament for Atiwa West in the Eastern Region.

Albert Kan-Dapaah



The experienced politician was born on March 14, 1953 and will in less than a month celebrate his 68th birthday.



He was the National Security Minister in the first term has retained his portfolio.



One of the controversial highlights of his first four years as National Security minister was a leaked video that captured him in a conversation with lady believed to be his side chick.



Kwaku Afriyie and Cecilia Dapaah

Both nominees will be 67 this year. Whereas Kwaku Afriyie is the nominee for Environment Science and Technology, Cecilia Abena Dapaah is a nominee for the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry.



Kwaku Afriyie who was born on July 7, 1954 is three months older than Cecilia Dapaah who was born on November 27, 1954.



Afriyie underwent his vetting on Friday, February 19, 2021. Cecilia Dapaah takes her turn today, February 22, 2021.



Alan Kyerematen



Conversations around him lately are centred on his supposed interest in the 2024 presidential race on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

The Minister of Trade and Industry is one of the highly-respected men in the Akufo-Addo government.



In the first four years he held that position and has been nominated to continue serving in that role.



October 3, 1955 is his birthday which means he will turn 66 later this year.