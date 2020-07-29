General News

Five persons remanded over attempted murder

The suspects and complainant are all residents of Twenedaso.

Five persons who tied another man with a rope and tried to lynch him at Twenedaso, near Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District, have been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Adama Ali 52, Haruna Ali 52, Kofi Daniel 45, Godwin Lare 48, all farmers and Haruna Salifu 25, driver, were said to have tied the neck and hands of Kwame Owusu, alias “Kramo” with a nylon rope and beat him severely for damaging the water hose used in their illegal mining activities.



Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey that the suspects and the complainant are all residents of Twenedaso.



He said on March 09, this year at about 0900 hours the suspects attacked the complainant for allegedly damaging their water hose.

The prosecution said the suspect repeated the assault on the complainant at 1600 hours on the same day in front of the house of Adama Ali and Haruna Ali and tied him with a rope.



Inspector Acheampong said the complainant was rescued by some neighbours and reported the case to the Nkawie police who arrested the suspects.



He said the accused in their cautioned statement admitted the offence and were therefore charged and brought before the court.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.