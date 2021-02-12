Five schools in Kassena-Nankana West supported with PPEs to fight Coronavirus

The 1Cedi For Change Organization donated to five schools in the area

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

Five basic schools at Chiana in the Kassena-Nankana West District have received donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from the 1Cedi for Change Campaign to help fight against the spread of the deadly Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The beneficiary schools are Kalvio, Chiana, Yidania, Nyagnia and Gwenia primary schools.



The schools received ‘Veronica Buckets’, boxes of soap, packets of disposable and reusable noses masks, bottles of alcohol-based sanitizers and mini rubber basins, from the non-governmental, non-profit organization on Thursday.



Aside from the material donation, the organization also spent time in the classrooms of the various schools to educate teachers and pupils on the new strains of the Coronavirus disease, ways to stay safe from contracting it, and took the pupils through proper handwashing practices.



Helaria Wemeye Dalu, the Coordinator for the campaign, speaking to GhanaWeb after the exercise, said the donation was part of the organization’s support to the government in providing resources to curb the spread of the virus in basic schools and, to a large extent, the communities.



She said even though the government was doing its bests to support basic schools fight off the disease, the support from government was not enough especially for schools in rural communities. She went on to state that it was for that reason the 1Cedi for Change Campaign took it upon itself to solicit funds from donors to procure the essential items for the schools which they lacked.

Ms Dalu stressed that efforts of the organization were not limited to the fight against the Coronavirus diseases in schools but also included gathering support for the provision of infrastructure such as furniture, books and other learning materials for schools in rural Ghana.



She encouraged teachers to enforce the preventive protocols at all times in the schools, stating that it was the only way both teachers and pupils could be protected from the viral infection. She was hopeful the donation would help school authorities improve sanitary conditions in the schools to safeguard the school children.



“When the children come to school in the morning, please try as much as possible to give them the hand sanitizers to clean their hands before going into the classrooms and taking their seats. Also, ensure that they maintain the social distancing protocol at all time. The donation is not much but by the time these will get finished, we may get some support to buy more and bring to you,” Ms Dalu encouraged teachers.



Headmasters and teachers who received the items on behalf of the schools expressed gratitude to the organization for the outreach. They assured to use the donation for the intended purpose and also intensify the education on the virus in their schools.



Akafira Norbert and Akangim Constance, teachers of Kalvio and Gwenia primary schools respectively, said the items would support what the government has given to the schools. They appealed to other benevolent individuals and organizations both home and away to also come to their aid.

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor