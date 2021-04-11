Five stabbed in Apam funeral chaos

According to reports the chaos erupted after some land guards stormed the funeral grounds

Five people have been stabbed after mayhem erupted at a funeral in Apam in the Gomoa West District of the Central region.

According to Kasapa FM’s Yaw Boagyan, the chaos erupted after some land guards believed to be coming from Ashaiman in Accra stormed the funeral sparking tension between them and the youth of the town.



A gun battle ensued after the police were called in to restore order.



Vehicles and other properties were burnt in the melee.

The victims are currently receiving treatment at the Apam government hospital. Men of the community have reportedly gone into hiding fearing either arrest by the police and attack by the land guards.



The police seized the phone and camera of the Kasapa FM reporter and deleted pictures and videos of the incident on them.