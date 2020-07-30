General News

Five suspects arrested over Kafaba lynching

90-year-old woman, Akua Denteh was lynched after been accused of witchcraft

The Ghana Police have arrested 5 persons suspected to have taken part in the lynching of a 90-year-old woman, Akua Denteh, who was accused of witchcraft at Kafaba in the Savannah Region.

This comes after the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, dispatched homicide experts from the National Police headquarters to the Savannah region, to help search for the murderers of Madam Akua Denteh.



The suspects have been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Savannah Regional Police Command at Damongo and are expected to be arraigned before the court within the week.



In an interview with Citi News, son of the late Akua Denteh, Dominic Mahama, said they are happy with the development so far and hope the real culprits will be dealt with accordingly.



“Five people have been arrested so far. We thank them [the police] so much. Maybe through them, we can get the actual culprits who did that,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Kafaba in the East Gonja municipality of the Savannah Region, was arrested by the regional police command in connection with the lynching of the 90-year-old woman. His arrest was to assist the police with investigations, for perpetrators to be brought to book. Background



A viral video on Social Media showed an old woman being lynched by a group of women, for allegedly being a witch.



The lynching showed some members of the community cheering on the self-styled priestess and her cohort while the old woman begged for her life.



The 90-year-old woman has since been buried but the hunt for her killers has just begun.

