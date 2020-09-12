General News

Five times Kennedy Agyapong has been hauled before the law

Kennedy Agyapong's latest brush with the law is a result of a verbal attack on a High Court Judge

For someone who dreams of only money and dispute, it comes as little surprise that Kennedy Agyapong has on countless occasions been at the centre of litigations.

By his own ‘profound’ quote, he relishes these moments and any chance to pick a bone with someone is a moment to savour.



Kennedy’s ‘fights’ know no boundaries. From judges to the clergy to journalists, none has been left out of his obsessive fights.



But the few times his verbal attacks have landed him in a lawsuits and Kennedy Agyapong has been found wanting.



Below are five instances Kennedy Agyapong has been hauled before the law



Treason charges in 2012

Charges of treason, felony, attempted genocide and engaging in terrorist acts were slapped on Kennedy Agyapong for some comments he made on Oman FM.



In the aftermath of the mob attack on Ursula Owusu, Kennedy reportedly ‘declared war’ in the country and vowed to organise supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to defend themselves because the police had failed to protect them.



He was however acquitted and discharged.



Kennedy Agyapong sued over Adam Mahama’s death in 2015



Mike Ampong, a former Greater Accra executive of the NPP sued Kennedy Agyapong for some comments he made regarding the death of Upper East regional chairman of the party, Adams Mahama.

Kennedy was dragged before the court after he alleged that Kwadwo Mpianim and Paul Afoko were behind the death of Adams Mahama.



Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong



The airing of the famous Number12 documentary resulted in media attacks on Anas Aremeyaw Anas by Kennedy Agyapong.



Kennedy Agyapong made some comments which were deemed to be defamatory by Anas and he went to court to clear his name.



A GH¢25m defamation suit was filed at the High Court against Kennedy Agyapong.

Kweku Baako wins defamatory cases against Kennedy Agyapong



Kweku Baako dragged Kennedy Agyapong to an Accra High Court in 2018 for defaming him.



After two years of legal battle, judgement was passed with the Assin Central MP on the losing side.



Kennedy Agyapong was asked to pay GH¢100,000 in damages to Baako.



Contempt charge, 2020

The latest is a summon by High Court judge Amos Wuntah Wuni for contempt after Kennedy Agyapong threatened him.



Kennedy Agyapong insulted the judge on Net2 after he granted an injunction against him.



He has in a statement apologized to the judge and asked for forgiveness.

