Five videos of Christian Atsu that will melt your heart

Christian Atsu 64587.jfif Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu

Sun, 19 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians and celebrities have been sharing various images and videos of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu since he was found dead in Turkey after a devastating earthquake that killed thousands of people.

Videos of Atsu have been shared across social media, with netizens eulogizing the player.

These videos are sure to touch the hearts of those who watch them and to remind many of who the player was outside of football.

On February 6, 2023, a catastrophic earthquake struck southern and central Turkey and western Syria, resulting in widespread damage and tens of thousands of fatalities in the region.

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, Christian Atsu's agent, Nana Sechere, confirmed on Twitter that Atsu had died.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers, that, sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning.

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support,” he said.

To honour Atsu's memory, GhanaWeb has compiled a list of five personal and heartwarming videos of the footballer that he shared with colleagues such as Asamoah Gyan.

Check videos netizens have shared of him below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Asamoah Gyan (@asamoah_gyan3)









Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum



ADA/KPE

