Five-year-old girl found dead, suspected to have drowned

Drowning Peep File photo

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A five-year-old girl was discovered dead at Kronum-Abuohia in the Ashanti Region’s Suame Municipality.

On Monday, April 3, 2023, the deceased, who has yet to be identified, was discovered in a drain in the Adonko factory area.

According to Hon Elvis Nyantakyi, Assembly Member for Kyerease-Abuohia Electoral Area, the body has been there for at least three days.

“I suspect the little girl was dragged by the heavy rains the previous days, killing her in the process,” he added.

Hon Nyantakyi stated that Ghana Police Service personnel responded to the scene and transported the body to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Morgue.

