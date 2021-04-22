Fix deplorable racecourse road now – Kumasi traders tell Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Some traders at the Kumasi Racecourse market of the Ashanti Region have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fix the business centre’s dilapidated road as soon as possible.

The traders of more than one thousand who call themselves, Kumasi Central Market Traders New Movement at Presser today, April 21, 2021, addressed by their Chairman, Mr Isaac Amo-Nti, stated that the bad Racecourse road is collapsing their businesses.



According to him buyers and customers do not want to visit the market to purchase goods and services as a result of its poor state.



Chairman Isaac Amo- Nti told NewstimesGh.com that the no availability of street lights and the poor nature of the road have paved the way for armed robbers to mostly attacked traders, take away their business capitals and injuring quite a number of them.



He said the dusty state of the market invariably piss off traders to buy food products since the products are submerged by the thick dust.

The Chairman further said the non-existence of security personnel (police) at the market has given birth to crimes such as thievery, murder and poor sanitation.



He revealed that the Kumasi Central Market Traders New Movement is building is 1,600 lockable shops at the Racecourse market therefore most of its members at the Kumasi Central Market will move to trade at the market by the close of this month.



For this reason, President Akufo-Addo and the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Boss, Mr Osei Asibey Antwi should fix the “death trap Racecourse road” as soon as possible entice buyers and customers to visit the market for business purposes.



He further entreated President Akufo-Addo and the KMA Boss to establish a Police post at the Racecourse market to combat crimes, protect the lives and properties of the sellers.