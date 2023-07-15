Fix dysfunctional traffic lights immediately! - Roads Ministry directs Urban Roads

File photo

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has directed the Department of Urban Roads to as a matter of urgency fix faulty traffic lights.

The directive follows a happy 98.9fm campaign on faulty traffic in most parts of Accra.



Happy 98.9fm as part of it’s campaign, officially wrote to the urban roads department complaining about faulty traffic lights.



The Department of Urban Roads is entrusted with the maintenance and repair of roads and road infrastructure in urban centres in Ghana.



“The Department of Urban Roads is therefore requested to take note of the complaint and act accordingly. Please treat as urgent,” the Roads and Highways ministry directed in a letter to the Department of Urban Roads and copied to Happy 98.9 FM.



Happy 98.9 FM last week gathered over thirty (30) traffic lights that are damaged in Accra after some, residents, drivers and especially commuters, lamented over the delay by the department of Urban roads to repair them.

Some of the traffic lights have been out if service for more than 15 months with no attempts by responsible authorities to fixed them.



One frustrated and concerned citizen recounted a harrowing experience involving a near-fatal accident caused by nonfunctioning traffic lights at the Tema Community 5 junction.



On the Happy Morning Show, the man expressed his frustration and called attention to the life-threatening consequences of this persisting menace.



According to him the incident unfolded on the bustling Link-Hospital road, where a nonfunctioning traffic light posed significant danger to motorists and pedestrians alike. The man, whose sister narrowly escaped death, emphasized the proximity of prominent institutions, such as the TMA and TBC, to the said traffic light.