Fix our bad roads - Sokoban Wood Village workers to government

The workers attributed the low patronage of their services to the poor roads

Workers at the Sokoban Wood Village in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti Region have appealed to the government to fix the road leading to the arena in order to prevent a complete collapse of their business.

The workers bemoaned the low patronage of their services and attributed it to the poor state of the road that leads to the village.



Speaking in an interview with Class News' regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah, the workers, comprising carpenters and wood sellers, revealed that their business had suffered “tremendously”, as customers are unable to access the roads to the village.



An executive member of Sokoban Wood Village Association, Mr Emmanuel Kwame Amenyo, said: “We are pleading with the government; if he says this is the year of roads, then he should let us enjoy our share”.



“Now, when everyone comes to work, they just sit around; no customer comes around, so, we plead with the government, if he is a listening government, to come to our rescue.”



A wood seller at the village also said: “We are asking the government to come and fix the roads”.

“Business is bad, it isn’t good at all”, he complained.



“We’ve lost all our monies”.



“The poor state of the road is part of it”, he noted.



A carpenter also called on the government to fix the roads to ensure that their businesses are restored.



He stated: “The road is bad”.

“Sometimes, by the time we get home, it’s 8 pm. The road is bad”, he stressed.



“It has affected our business. If we had good roads, the business will come, people will come but the road deters them.



“If he [President Akufo-Addo] does what we want, we will also reciprocate the gesture and vote for him. The carpenters here are suffering.”