Fix our road and telecommunication network - President of Vagla Youth Association to govt

Kapori David109012.png Kapori David addresses the challenges facing the Sonyo community during the Deng festival

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: Abdul Aziz Ezekiel

Residents of Sonyo, a community in the Bole District of the Savannah Region are appealing to the government to consider fixing the only road that link them to other communities in the area.

The appeal was made on the sidelines of the maiden Deng Festival held in Sonyo by the Vagla Youth Association (VAYA).

In an interview, the National president of the association, Kapori David indicated that the community is faced with a litany of challenges.

He stated that the deplorable nature of their road remains one of the topmost challenges they are confronted with and called on government through the Bole District Assembly to get it fixed.

"Several promises have been made to construct the road but none has come to pass and we no longer want promises but wants to see a contractor on the road working to improve it", he said.

He further appealed for the extension of a telecommunication network to the area.

According to him, the absence of a telecommunication network in the area is affecting all economic and social amenities.

"We are in an IT era where we need to use data to access information and a lot of things but we are unable to do so over the absence of a telecommunication network", he lamented.

He however noted that a telecommunication mast put up in the community a year ago has been left unattended to and appealed to stakeholders to see to the operationalisation of the mast to their benefit.

