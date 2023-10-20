FixKasoaHighway demonstrators block Kasoa Road

Some demonstrators on the Kasoa Road

A large number of residents within the Kasoa enclave have thronged the Tuba Junction-Kasoa stretch to protest against authorities, demanding that their roads be fixed.

In a video circulating on X about the demonstration, protesters were seen blocking the highway, as a way of driving home their plights.



The #FixKasoaHighway protesters are calling on the roads and highways authorities to fix the Kasoa Road as it has become inconveniencing to them.



Others cited the long hours of traffic jams they have to endure before reaching their various destinations, because of the poor road network in Kasoa.



Ghana, in the last few months, has witnessed a series of protests from citizens demanding better living conditions.



The two most recent protests are #OccupyJulorbiHouse and #OccupyBOGDemo organised by the Democracy Hub and the Minority in Parliament respectively, calling on the government to address the many ills and rots happening in the country.

#FixKasoaHighway protestors just blocked the entire Kasoa highway! They are demanding their roads fixed! pic.twitter.com/OUjsGolJs5 — Kofi Cephas (@youngcephas) October 20, 2023

BAJ/AE