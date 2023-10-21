FixKasoaHighway organisers commend police for their professionalism

Dozens of Kasoa residents on Friday demonstrated over bad roads

The management of the Class Media Group operators of Class FM, Number 1 FM, Accra FM, and CTV in the Greater Accra Region, the organizers of the mammoth demonstration that took place on Friday, October 20, 2023, has expressed gratitude to the police administration for their outstanding display of professionalism during the protest that lasted for over three hours, thereby bringing traffic flow to a standstill on the international highway.

The demonstration aimed to voice the discontent of residents and commercial drivers regarding the deplorable state of the Mallam-Kasoa highway.



Speaking on behalf of the organizers, Mr. Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, the host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM, commended the police for their exemplary professionalism during the demonstration.



This praise came after the presentation of a petition to Mr. Joseph Nyani, the Municipal Chief Executive Officer of the Ga South Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region, at the Old Barrier area, a suburb in the Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom Constituency.



The petition was received on behalf of the MCE by the Director of Works at the Assembly, Mr. Daniel Awotwi.



Mr. Kofi Essuman specifically highlighted the commendable actions of Mr. Freeman Tetteh, who demonstrated professionalism and provided guidance to the demonstrators as they voiced their concerns about the state of the international highway.

He was quick to add that the action was apolitical and a step to demand accountability from the authorities.



On Friday, October 20, 2023, hundreds of demonstrators, including residents and commercial drivers, gathered to express their dissatisfaction with the deplorable state of the Mallam-Kasoa highway and called upon the government to address their road's dire condition and cease attempts to divert their attention with the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) program.



The protestors adamantly stated that they would not be swayed by the government's assertions regarding the Free SHS program while crucial road repairs remained neglected across the nation despite the government's declaration of a year of roads.



This protest drew notable figures, including musician Akosua Agyepong, Master Richard, Mebusem, and many others.



In an extraordinary display of unity and determination, journalists from the Class Media Group (CMG) in Accra, together with local residents and commercial drivers, organized a massive demonstration to seek some answers for the deplorable condition of the Mallam-Kasoa highway.

This protest, known as the Fix Kasoa Highway Demo, aimed to draw attention to the highway's deteriorating state.



When the area experiences rainfall, sections of this critical road become inundated with mudslides, rendering them impassable and putting the lives of those who rely on it in danger.



The frustration of residents in areas like Broadcasting, Tuuba, Amanfrom, and Osiadan has reached a breaking point due to prolonged delays in the much-needed repairs of the highway.



This has prompted them to join this collective call for action.



Protesters carried placards with messages such as 'No Action Talk Only Fix Ghana, CECIDAP Susu Can Save Kasoa Road,' 'Papa Nebu, Fix Kasoa Road Now,' 'We Need a Proper Drainage System,' 'Drivers Are Suffering,' 'We Are Hungry,' and 'King Promise, Do Something Before You Go,' among others.