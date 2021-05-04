FixTheCountry: After 64 years, we have no excuse than to fix Ghana – Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Danquah Institue founder

Danquah Institute founder Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said “no patriot can say he or she is against a clarion call to fix our country”.

According to him, “after 64 years, we have run out of excuses”.



“Let’s get it fixed and fixed now! Together we can!” he said on social media.



Demands for better governance and accountability from the government are gaining momentum on social media in Ghana.



Especially on Twitter, Ghanaians are championing #FixTheCountry campaigns to draw attention to problems such as unemployment, poor health systems, poor road networks, accommodation cost, cost of utility bills, erratic power and water supply, and general cost of living among others.



With over 4,000 #FixTheCountry tweets curated in the last 48 hours, today, Tuesday, 4 May 2021, has been declared #BlackTuesday.

In response to the #FixTheCountry campaign, a counter-hashtag #FixYourself has also been trending.











