FixTheCountry Demo: Ghana Police mocked for securing Independence Square with anti-riot vehicles

The Police were at the Independence Square to prevent the demonstrators

The Ghana Police Service has come under heavy criticism and mockery for deploying heavily armed officers and many anti-riot vehicles to Independence Square in order to prevent #FixTheCountry protesters from conveying and possibly embarking on a demonstration.

Many on social media have lashed out at them for being used by politicians even though they(the police officers) have no good conditions of service and ought to be part of persons pushing that the country be fixed.



The Police Service had earlier secured a court injunction against the FixTheCountry demonstration that had been scheduled for Sunday, May 9, 2021. The service then swiftly deployed heavily armed officers and tanks to the venue to ensure that the protesters do not convey let alone embark on the protest.



The service has been taken on social media: How can the nation develop with these hypocrites from Ghana Police Service? You went and guarded independence square to prevent protesters from demonstration but couldn’t use that vim to guard our water bodies?” Sawaare Jacob asked on Facebook.



“So Ghana Police Service went to guard an EMPTY venue.” Dzifa Gunu wrote.

Meanwhile, the FixTheCountry activists took the protest online, where many posted and tweeted about the need to fix the FixTheCountry.











