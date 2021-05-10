FixTheCountry: Do you believe in Ghana? – Gabby rallies Ghanaians to believe in Ghana

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Member of NPP

A highly influential member of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said that it is time for Ghanaians to do a bit of introspection and ask what they can do to make the country the country better even as they call for the country to be fixed, stressing that the call to fix the country is in reference to the 64 years since Ghana gained independence rather than just the four years since President Nana Akufo-Addo became President.

He noted that barely five months ago, Ghanaians pronounced a positive verdict on the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo by reelecting him with a wide margin with respect to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), adding that there is every indication that the Government of President Akufo-Addo will continue with the work of fixing what needs to be fixed and building on the collective success achieved so far.



“This is the time to, by all means, challenge those elected to serve to deliver on our nation’s promise. But, it is also the time for all of us to do a bit of introspection and ask: “what can I do better to make this country better, our society better, my community better for now and forevermore?”



If we heed to this deeper, inner cry of our patriotic soul, we are, I believe, bound to succeed for this generation and for future ones to come,” he wrote.



Many in social media, especially the youth have been calling for Ghana to be fixed with the trending #FixTheCountry. A protest scheduled today was scuttled after the police secured an injunction against it. The FixTheCountry activists took the protest online, posting photos and challenging the powers that be fix the country.



Read Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko’s full post

On 7th December, 2020, the people of Ghana went to the polls to give their verdict on the first four years of the Akufo-Addo presidency and, in the wisdom of the majority of Ghanaians, he deserved a second term. He won by a margin bigger than what any NDC candidate has managed since 1996. Just 5 months ago, Ghanaians renewed their confidence in Nana Akufo-Addo.



His new government, for his second term, has just been formed and there is every indication that they will continue with the work of fixing what needs to be fixed and building on the success that we have collectively achieved as a nation.



It is in this light that I see any call to fix the country as one that can sincerely be in reference to the 64 years of frustrations with our under-performance as a country rather than the last four years and the challenges of this covid-challenged global and local economies.



