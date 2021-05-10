FixTheCountry: Ghanaians overwhelmed by NPP Gov’t’s incompetence – Mahama Ayariga

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central in the Upper East region, Mahama Ayariga says the Ghanaian economy has spiraled out of control and the Akufo-Addo administration has demonstrated sheer incompetence in effectively managing it.

“I think that fundamentally people are just not satisfied with the way they’re running our country,” Mahama Ayariga told host Serwah Amihere on GH Today Monday on the back of the massive campaigns against the government.



#FixTheCountry protesters hit various social media platforms on Sunday demonstrating in a virtual and remote fashion.



Conveners in a Press Statement asked sympathizers to wear black throughout Sunday, May 9.

Protesters mainly stood at vantage points in their various communities holding placards or signs with the hashtags #FixMotherGhanaNow, #FixTheCountry, took photos of it, and posted it online.



Meanwhile, organizers urged sympathizers “Please be assured that the May 9th protest has not been planned as a one-off event.”



Commenting on the fallout from the virtual protest held Sunday, Mr. Mahama Ayariga said: “When you create an impression that a certain group is incompetent and therefore they must be sacked and they’re sacked, people want to see you exude confidence and competence and I think that what they’re [protesters] telling you is that you are not competent.”