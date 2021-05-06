FixTheCountry: Government fixing banking mess – Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Gabby Otchere has said that as part of efforts to fix the country, the government is dealing with the issues that resulted in the banking failure.

The former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute said the banking mess resulted in over 25billion locked up in insolvent banks.



In a tweet, he said “Reflections: Over GHS21 billions of your money locked up in insolvent banks, S&Ls, etc. GHS11.7bn in defunct fund management firms. No-fault of this Govt. We expect Govt to fix all that, which it’s doing, & fix all other things. Think about these things.”



North Tongu Lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has asked the Akufo-Addo-led government to address the concerns of the agitators who have started the #FixTheCountry online campaign.



Mr Ablakwa who recently resigned from the Appointments Committee of Parliament said in a tweet that the government will pay dearly if the concerns are not addressed immediately.



“Any government who toils with the spontaneous organic movement that has garnered over 350k tweets does so at their peril of their life,” he said in a tweet.

He added “The Akufo-Addo administration has therefore only one option: urgently address the legitimate demands of the agitators”



Meanwhile, Former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Titus Glover has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is working to ameliorate the economic hardship imposed on Ghanaians by the pandemic.







He said although Ghana is facing some challenges, the country is not broken down.



Commenting on the impending demonstration to put pressure on the government to fix the country, Mr. Titus-Glover said on the Onua TV’s Maakye on Wednesday hosted by Adwoa Konadu-Yiadom, “it’s their civic responsibility. No one will or can prevent them so far as they follow the procedure. But the situation now means we cannot do that on a large level. If the government has put caveat on churches and Muslims, then we should be careful.”