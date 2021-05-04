FixTheCountry: Here are what Ghanaians want Akufo-Addo government to fix

Many accidents in the country are attributed to deplorable roads

On Monday, May 3, 2021, some Ghanaians took to micro-blogging site, Twitter to vent their spleen over what they describe as the failure of the Akufo-Addo-led administration to improve the lives of the citizenry.

They began a campaign to have the ‘broken’ economy and country as a whole fixed.



GhanaWeb in this article puts a spotlight on some of the areas Ghanaians want President Akufo-Addo and his government to focus on to better the lives of the Ghanaian populace.



Unemployment



The issue of unemployment in the country remains a major challenge in Ghana. Though successive governments try their best to resolve this canker, the menace keeps raging.



Many Ghanaians are jobless with statistics showing that majority of such people are the youth.



Though the Akufo-Addo government implemented the Planting for Food and Jobs programme and other social interventions to solve this issue, some Ghanaians feel a lot more needs to be done.



Originator of the #FixTheCountry hashtag who goes by the name Kaly Jay, tweeted: “After NSS, plenty people I know dey house cos dem no get jobs. Why should it be so. Are you educating people to go and sit home?”

After NSS plenty people I know dey house cos dem no get jobs. Why should it be so. Are you educating people to go and sit home?? #FixTheCountry — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) May 3, 2021

Deplorable roads in Ghana are one of the most talked about problems in Ghana. Many accidents in the country are attributed to such roads. In most remote areas, residents face the daily battle of being 'dressed' with dust every day.In a photo sighted by GhanaWeb in the Twitter trends, a car carrying farm produce was stuck in the middle of the road filled with potholes.“These are the same roads that are being used to transfer goods from farms to market. In fact, nothing is working in this country. Please #FixTheCountry," the tweet said.

People living in remote areas may be dying of thirst and would have to travel miles to fetch water to quench their thirst.



This is because their water bodies have been polluted by the activities of illegal small scale mining popularly known as galamsey.



Their water bodies have now turned milky brown and some having mercury in them which has made it unsafe for usage.







Dilapidated health system



The unavailability of beds in health facilities was another problem some Ghanaians raised on the micro-blogging site.



According to them, pregnant women and the sick lie on the floor to receive medical care because of the 'no bed syndrome' and the limited infrastructure in some health facilities in the country.

“Pregnant women are to lie on the floor to receive treatment because of lack of beds and infrastructure. Is this the Ghana our forefathers fought for? #FixTheCountry," a tweep posted.



High cost of living



There's been a hike in petroleum products in recent times and as usual, when the prices of fuel go up, transport fares and prices of foodstuff are increased.



In the face of high cost of living in the country, many Ghanaians earn very little by way of salaries and wages while others are unemployed.



Broadcast journalist, Serwaa Amihere in a tweet called on the government to show concern for this problem.



"Government must show concern about the rising cost of living and harsh conditions prevailing in the country and do something about it," the broadcast journalist posted.



Another tweep who shared her ordeal said, “I work from 6:30am to 4pm as a teacher. How many hours bro? I pick two cars before I get to work and when I checked my salary and calculated what I’m paid a day, it will shock you. #FixTheCountry"

I work from 6:30am to 4pm as a teacher. How many hours bro?? I pick two cars before I get to work and when I checked my salary and calculated what I’m paid a day, it will shock you ???????? Fuck this #FixTheCountry — ????CallmeSafoa???????????????????? (@safoa_xoxo) May 3, 2021

Just #FixTheCountry



As simple as that. Fix the crippling unemployment. Fix the street lights. Fix the erratic power supply. Fix the irregular water supply. Fix the killer roads. Fix the corrupt institutions. Fix the factories. Fix the educational system. Fix AGRICULTURE. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) May 3, 2021

The government has admitted to having challenges within the power sector but some Ghanaians are unhappy as they believe ending the crisis needed to be treated as a priority.“Just #FixTheCountry. As simple as that. Fix the crippling unemployment. Fix the street lights. Fix the erratic power supply. Fix the irregular water supply. Fix the killer roads. Fix the corrupt institutions. Fix the factories. Fix the educational system. Fix agriculture,” popular sports journalist Saddick Adams said in his post.