FixTheCountry: It is a call to government to be on alert - Charles Bissue

Presidential Staffer and NPP Western Regional Secretary, Charles Bissue

Presidential Staffer and the Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party NPP, Mr. Charles Bissue has said the controversial Fixthecountry conundrum is a sign that the Nana Akufo-Addo led administration should accelerate development in other to address sufficiently concerns raised by the ordinary Ghanaian.

The exonerated Presidential Staffer who came under investigations some months ago after he allegedly was involved in bribery and corruption in an expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in an interview with Reynold Agyeman on ‘Pae Muka’ on Kingdom FM Accra on Monday argued that, even though the concerns raised so far by the group are genuine and should be treated with caution, it is also a wake-up call to Nana Akufo-Addo led administration to be on alert because there maybe some ‘shadow’ Politicians behind the scene urging government to deploy the right tactics to savour the situation.



He was also quick to add that Ghanaians should bear with the government of the day as it is putting in much effort to bring the economy back on track, after COVID-stricken times.

”This whole idea of the #FixTheCountry mantra may be Politically motivated, as their stories and concerns kept ‘twisting. These activists might have genuine concerns but their approach might gravely affect government, therefore I call on authorities to deal with the matter with circumspect”



”we are a law-abiding party ad we are fortunate to have a ‘listening’ President, this is also a wake up call to us, we would have to FastTrack development in other to make the country work again after a very touch-first year due to the COVID-19 pandemic”, he stated.