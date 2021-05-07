FixTheCountry: It’s an insult to say we should fix ourselves - NDC Communicator

Member of the NDC Communications team, Peter Mensah

A Member of the NDC Communications team, Mr Peter Mensah, says it is an insult for some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to say Ghanaians should fix themselves in response to the #FixTheCountry campaign.

He was of the belief that the government should rather fix the many challenges confronting people, including bad roads, galamsey instead of its members telling Ghanaians to fix themselves.



A section of the public started the #FixTheCountry campaign on social media to register their disappointment in the NPP government over bad roads, unemployment, increment in taxes and others.



But in response, some NPP sympathisers said Ghanaians should fix themselves instead of mounting pressure on the government to fix the country.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, hosted by Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Peter Mensah expressed worry over the fact that Ghanaians were being chastised for calling on the government to fix the country, insisting that the NPP-government fixes the country.



“Why are they talking about attitude, the Terkpa-Goaso road which is deplorable, is it about my attitude? The Fomena, Kumawu Hospitals and others built by Former President, John Mahama which has been abandoned, is it about our attitude?” he quizzed.



He continued, "The Sagleme Housing projects which have been abandoned, is it about attitude? The galamsey sites which have destroyed lands and water bodies that people have been paid to solve that problem which has not been solved, is it about my attitude? are they putting the taxes in our pockets?”

Mr Peter Mensah stressed that, "Have they put the loans of about GHC170, Billion they took within four years in our pockets? Everything is spoilt, and when we say fix the country, you are saying we should fix our attitude, it is an insult, you are insulting Ghanaians.”



On the other hand, a Member of the National Communications Team for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Fred Amankwah Sarfo said the NPP-Government has heard the plights of the people and was already fixing the country.



He supported the idea that Ghanaians rather need to fix their attitudes while government was fixing the country.



He said people should pay their taxes and do the right thing, adding that governance is a collective responsibility.



“It is not bad to say we should fix something, like fix a broken promise, because that is the essence of life. Until you die, you always have something to fix; but if you say we should fix the economy, that is exactly what we are doing. We have fixed the economy and we have fixed education,” he said.



Meanwhile, he said because Ghana is a developing country, there will always be something to fix until it becomes entirely a developed country.