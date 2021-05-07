FixTheCountry: Let's inspect your tax certificate - Kusi Boafo to demo leaders

Chief Executive Officer of Public Sector Reforms, Mr. Kusi

Chief Executive Officer of Public Sector Reforms, Mr. Kusi Boafo has quarried ‘leaders’ of the impending Fixthecountry demonstration which has been slated for May 9, 2021, pending Police approval that he would be very interested to inspect the tax certificate of frontiers of the group.

Speaking on the rending Fixthecountry mantra that has gotten the country divided on opinions, he said, he is livid by the attitude and utterances of some of these ‘actors’ who are busily courting hate for the government through such this act.



He assert that, if every Ghanaian should focus on the development of the nation, Ghana would be making progress by now. adding that these alleged excessive borrowing would have been a thing of the past.

Acknowledging the numerous promises made by government he said, I would be wondering, for all you know these leaders fronting the fixthecountry campaign may be invading their taxes. But was quick to argue that some of the concerns raised so far could be genuine concerns which are being addressed but will take a longer time to be able to address all these challenges.



”The concerns could be genuine, which I believe would be tackled with time. All the world-leading countries are built on taxation, any country that is not built around taxation will always be dependent on loans and bonds. these frontiers of the campaign it will interest you to know we might not get even a single one of them who has been honoring his civil responsibility of paying his or her tax. but these people are the loudest, I will be interested to inspect their tax certificates”, he said these in an interview on Kingdom FM’s ‘Pae Muka’ with Reynold Agyeman on Thursday.