FixTheCountry: MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri apologises after telling ‘foolish’ Ghanaians to fix themselves

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has apologized to Ghanaians after a tweet was sent from his official Twitter account backlashing Ghanaians to fix themselves.

The Member of Parliament counters a tweet sent from his account. He also assured the public that measures to prevent a reoccurrence are in place.



In response to the #FixTheCountry, a tweet from the MP’s account blasted Ghanaians for their questionable behaviours, which need fixing instead of the economy.



The tweet accused citizens of refusing to pay tax, paying bribes, littering, bad work ethics, indulging in illegal connections, and yet they want to enjoy a good economy. It asked them to fix themselves first.



This tweet did not go down well with Twitter peeps who came after the Honourable Member. But a statement has been issued from the same account, has apologized for the insensitive tweet.

According to Hon Frank, he did not know the supposed tweet and has taken appropriate measures against it. He also acknowledged the need for accountability in governance and pledged his trust in the President to uphold standards.



