FixTheCountry: Owusu Bempah has proven he is intellectually bankrupt – Bnoskka

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ghana Gas, Owusu Bempah

Ghanaian Creative Consultant, Bnoskka has described comments made by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ghana Gas on the Fix the country campaign as intellectually flawed.

According to him, persons in psychiatric hospitals make really clean arguments without uttering a word of insult to their opponent “and I am surprised the Ghana Gas PRO, Ernest Owusu Bempah tagged his comments on fix the country as an intellectual discourse when it only proved his intellectual disability”.



He claims to have made an intellectual discourse but his words used were unprintable, Bnoskka added.



The entertainment pundit noted that if Owusu Bempah wanted to have a true political discourse, he would have addressed issues raised by #FixTheCountry campaigners and not attack celebrities. “He only showed his intellectual disability with his comments”.



Although the two have never met, Bnoskka insists words used by Owusu Bempah to state his position on the matter were poor “and I doubt he can ever invite any celebrity to an event he is hosting”.



He advised Owusu Bempah to apologise to celebrities through the same medium he used to attack them. “After that, I want an action to be taken against him. He must just leave the public office and anyone who tries to defend him is also intellectually disabled”, he told Happy98.9FM’s Doctar Cann on Showbiz Xtra.

The campaign, #Fixthecountry, which started on the microblogging site, Twitter had some thousands of Ghanaians venting their displeasure over what many describe as a failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.



The campaign seeks to get the government to fix the country in areas like Unemployment, Sanitation, Health, Bad Roads, the Economy, and others.



With the campaign at its peak, the Ghana Gas PRO, Ernest Owusu Bempah took to social media to also share his stance on the matter.



Portions or his post read:



The temerity with which some so-called celebrities dabble in politics in this country amazes me at times. I just can’t get my head around it.

I have been holding myself back from getting into the gutter with these self-styled comedians who dabble in social media politicking.



Why do these “entertainers” think anybody really give a crap about what they think?



Of course this is the downside to social media; where below average intelligence folks who can’t read and understand English want to teach the president how to govern.



The politics of attrition and patronage isn’t gonna help these social misfits and their backers