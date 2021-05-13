NPP National Organiser, Sammi Awuku

The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has said that President Nana Akufo-Addo is aware of the difficulties that Ghanaians are facing and he will fix the problems facing the country.

According to him, it will be wrong for anyone to think that the NPP or for that matter the government is pleased with the current situation.



Sammi, who was a guest on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show told host Don Prah: “I am happy that the government is determined to continue to fix Ghana. I don’t want anyone to think that the NPP or the government is happy that times are hard.The government recognizes that these are tough times. This is why the president himself has placed a freeze on his pay increment. And it is a tacit admission that times are hard”.



He reminded all of how the novel COVID-19 disease affected all economies of the world including Ghana. “Every sector of our economy was affected by COVID-19, not just Ghana but the whole world. You couldn’t borrow or get grants, or logistics because every economy was on its knees”, he said.



FixTheCountry: Prez Nana Addo recognizes that times are hard – Sammi Awuku

The NPP’s National Organizer called on all Ghanaians to support the Government as it tries hard to fix the country.



“So, the question now is, how do we hold ourselves and get out together? That is why the Government is pleading and asking for cooperation from Ghanaians. I trust President Nana Akufo-Addo to take us to the promised land”, he added.



Some Ghanaians took to social media, specifically Twitter, to express their displeasure over what they describe as a failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.



Thousands of posts backed by the hashtags #FixTheCountry, #FixTheCountryNow, and #FixTheCountryGhana highlighted issues such as rising youth unemployment, dilapidated health system, skyrocketing home-renting structure, poor road networks among others.