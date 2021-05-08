FixTheCountry: Things are delaying - Charles Owusu to Akufo-Addo

Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has joined the #fixthecountry crusaders to tell President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to up his performance and address the challenges of Ghanaians.

There is currently a public outcry over the administration of the President.



Many Ghanaians have begun complaining bitterly about how the President is steering the affairs of the country.



The President has been told to fix the country because he seems to have relaxed and also making bad decisions which are badly impacting the lives of Ghanaians.



Hashtag 'fix the country' or 'fix it' has been generated by social media users to convey their grievances to the President.



Celebrities like musicians; Captain Planet, Kwaw Kese, actor cum politician John Dumelo, actress Efia Odo, Lydia Forson, broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah among others have all added their voices to the crusade.



The #fixthecountry crusaders have threatened to embark on a demonstration to register their displeasure with the President's administration.

Speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Charles Owusu shared the sentiments of Ghanaians complaining about the President's performance in his second term.



He stated that the populace's concerns are legitimate because they voted the government into power and if things are going south, they have every right to complain.



"To whom much is given, much is expected. You are the ones that we've given power to. We've given you the power because we love and have confidence in you. So, if things are not going well, we have every right to complain and ask you to do the right thing for us," he said.



Charles Owusu advised the President to hasten his steps and take measures to improve the lives of Ghanaians.



"We will tell the government that you have done some good things but we plead you will hasten to do more good works because we really need help . . . Things are delaying. The government must quicken herself and do things quickly," he stressed.