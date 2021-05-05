FixTheCountry: Twitter users descend on Adom-Otchere after ‘controversial editorial’

Host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere

When the Good Evening Ghana programme announced its presence on Twitter last month, most of the tweets that welcomed them had cautionary statements urging the host Paul Adom-Otchere not to conduct himself in ways that will land him their fury.

Ghana's Twitter space has a reputation of being ruthless to unpopular views, so one would have thought that this advise from the tweeps (Twiter users) would be duly adhered to by the ace broadcaster.



It however appears that Adom-Otchere did not heed to this advise from tweeps as he made them the point of focus of his ‘editorial’ on the Tuesday, May 4 edition of the show.



Some tweeps have for the past few days been on a crusade to demand change in how the country is being governed with the hashtag #FixTheCountry being the point around which the participants are rallying.



The online campaign has evolved and found its way onto mainstream media and on Tuesday, Adom-Otchere in a usual fashion got entangled with the issues.



Adom-Otchere accused the campaigners of not being bold and candid with their cause because they are overlooking the impact of Coronavirus in the challenges currently being experienced in the country.

Adom-Otchere explained, “until February 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, had grown this [Ghana’s] economy better than they inherited even with a significant social intervention in education whilst discharging significant legacy debts.



“I think we should situate the discussion well. If after all is said and done, we still think they should fix it, then by all means let’s tell them so,” he added.



This editorial has earned him harsh attacks on the social media platform as campaigners who feel slighted by his criticism of their cause are dragging him.



While some describe him as a dent on journalism in the country, others feel he is more of a joke than a host of current affairs show.



Below are some tweets

Anytime you listen to Bernard Avle and Paul Adom Otchere speak, you clearly see huge difference. I always ask myself, two people in same profession, but one speaks like a statesman or professional, while the other always rants like a jealous wife. — David (@Virginboy50) May 4, 2021

When Asiedu Nketiah described Paul Adom Otchere as village lotto forecaster,you didn’t believe until Covid economics came ???????????????????? #FixTheCountryNow — ANNAN PERRY ARHIN (@AnnanPerry) May 4, 2021

But why is Paul Adom Otchere so stupid? How can an old man be this silly? Eii — Che???????????????????????? (@CheEsquire) May 4, 2021

Paul Adom Otchere dey come teach Somebody Covid economics ???????????????? Someone who failed his resit exams thrice. Herh I weak. ???????????????? — Fix The Country (@EsqSenyo) May 4, 2021

Heerh Paul Adom Otchere say make we go learn covid-economics. Wey branch of economics is that one ???????????????????????? — S E E D O R F ⚪ (@kwaku_RM) May 4, 2021

See this fine young man, He is Paul Adom Otchere, very intelligent Ghanaian. But what happened, he got recruited into the Political Media School in the country and is now a graduate political journalist doing unprofessional dirty journalism#FixTheCountryNow #FixTheCountry https://t.co/o2CerOFTgj — Sweet Israel (@Vy__bez) May 4, 2021

Paul Adom Otchere must be sent to Pantang Mental Hospital. He is mentally derailed. — ANALYSIS PHD. (@Bellboy8844) May 4, 2021

If Randy Abbey come give objective analysis in the morning on metro TV, Paul Adom Otchere go come fvck it up in the evening. Paul Learn sense. You're an embarrassment to the name Paul. — Fix The Country (@EsqSenyo) May 4, 2021