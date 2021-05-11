FixTheCountry campaign is NDC inspired – Charles Bissue

NPP Western Regional Secretary and Presidential Staffer, Charles Bissue

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

NPP Western Regional Secretary and presidential staffer, Charles Bissue, has said the recent ‘Fix the country now’ agenda being pushed by some people is being inspired by politicians.

He, however, said the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government would never overlook all genuine concerns and problems affecting the country, adding it would not sit down for the NDC to use propaganda to destroy the good works the NPP is doing.



Charles Bissue, sharing his views on the ‘Fix the country now’ issues trending on social media, said that the NPP government would continue to work assiduously for the country to prosper for the benefit of all.



“We shall not ignore what the people are saying but we shall also not dance to Politicians propaganda,” Charles Bissue told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

He reiterated that “Ghana is a democratic country, you can have an opinion, maybe most of them are NDC people and maybe they are even referring to what then-candidate Akufo-Addo did say that when you are in power and people are complaining that things aren’t going well, fix it. Of course, government is in the act of fixing the problems in this country.”



Charles Bissue said President Akufo-Addo and his government are wide awake and the problems some of the people are complaining about are being worked on without delay.



“We acknowledge that the solutions to the country’s problems do not come overnight. It takes time and even in the era of COVID-19 Ghana we are doing everything possible to develop the country,” he added.