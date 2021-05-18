FixTheCountry campaign is a blessing in disguise – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, has declared the #FixGhanaNow campaign as a blessing in disguise.

According to the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, the campaign has garnered much attention across the world and has had massive engagement and created more awareness than expected.



“Let’s be brutally honest, all around us is unmistaken evidence of deterioration, decay and despair. #FixGhanaNow campaign in all its variations have consistently for some three weeks made the trends and thus far attracted over 500,000 engagements on Twitter alone. This kind of impact in terms of reach and domination was not seen when the ‘traditional spokespersons’ held the mic.”



A statement on his Twitter handle read in parts that the FixGhanaNow campaign was borne out of the culture of silence under the presidency of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Clearly, in the absence of an organized group to speak on behalf of the masses, the masses are finding their own voices and are mobilizing in addition. We are now seeing and hearing many authentic and organic voices who do not have to go through the filters of the hitherto vociferous speakers.”



He also stated that “the authentic voices cannot be ignored, in the interest of sustaining our democracy, the stability of our nation and securing a transformed future, they must be listened to and more importantly there must be a concrete leadership response that restores confidence in political leadership and ignites new hope in our country’s prospects. That is the only way to avoid an Arab Spring-like revolt or another June 4, 1979, uprising.”