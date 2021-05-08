FixTheCountry campaign utterly useless – NPP Communicator

He argued a genuine campaign will focus on a particular cause and not a myriad of ‘problems’

Communication Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Saka Salia has described the fix the nation campaign which has gained nationwide attention as unimportant.

He argued a genuine campaign will focus on a particular cause and not a myriad of ‘problems’ as stated by “so called activists”.



“The fix the country campaign is completely useless. It is a useless thing happening in Ghana because it is laden with politics. If it was a genuine campaign emanating from the people, they would’ve demanded the fix in a specific area but in this case, they are mentioning everything in this world. They are making some troublesome demands. They are saying the country should be fixed with government deporting all foreigners and closing down shops belonging to them”, he stated.



According to him the involvement of the opposition in the entire campaign especially “makes the entire thing look useless and unimportant”.



He insisted that no government in the world’s history has ever solved all the problems faced by its citizens at a go but “they have done so gradually”.



Saka Salia says the ruling government should be appreciated some more for turning things around for the Ghanaian populace after taking over from the NDC government in 2017. “The NPP has changed the economy for better. We have not been sleeping after taking power but have been fixing the problems of this country”, he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



The politician posited that the ruling government has done great and fixed many of Ghana’s problems. “We have provided stable power supply unlike the NDC who gave the country dumsor. We need to let Ghanaians understand where we are coming from. If we were not fixing the problem we wouldn’t be here. “

He advised the fix the country campaigners to rather appreciate what President Akufo-Addo has done for the country. “We have benefited from free SHS and although it may not be perfect, thousands have benefited from it”.



Background



On Monday, May 3, some Ghanaians stormed the Twitter platform with the ‘Fix the Country’ protest to draw the government’s attention to the hardships people are facing in the country.



There have been over 500,000 tweets about ‘Fix the Country’, making it the biggest online political protest in Ghana so far. But plans to move it from online to offline has been stopped by the Ghana Police service.



Some celebrities, including John Dumelo, Efia Odo, Yvonne Nelson, Joselyn Dumas, Kwaw Kese, Nana Aba Anamoah and Lydia Forson, have joined the protest, highlighting some of the pressing needs of the citizens of Ghana.



However, some celebrities believe Ghanaians should fix their attitudes first before asking the government to fix the country.